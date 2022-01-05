Thank You Putin, Well Done!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been praised by millions of devout Muslims around the world. “If anyone insults the prophet of Islam, it will not be considered freedom of expression,” he said.

At a time when insults to the Prophet of Islam have become fashionable in today’s world, Putin’s bold utterances have taken everyone by surprise. He has won the hearts of Muslims at the moment. Muslims love their beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) more than their own lives. Whatever the purpose of insulting the Prophet of Islam, Muslims can never accept it. One of the causes of violence in the world is insulting the Prophet. It is a powerful tool to provoke the emotions of Muslims. It is a poisonous knife in the politics of global division through Islamophobia that has created unrest in the peaceful world.

Over the past few years, it has become an epidemic. At such a moment, Putin’s speech has brought peace to the wounded hearts of Muslims. That is why Vladimir Putin is floating in the overwhelming praise of those who were outraged by the insult to the Prophet .(PBUH). “Freedom of expression is a sign of respect for the people around you,” Putin said. The BBC quoted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as welcoming Putin’s remarks, saying “this is an echo of my message that insulting the Prophet Muhammad is not freedom of expression.” When the news was published on TRT World, Imran Khan said on his Twitter link that in order to fight Islamophobia, we Muslims, especially Muslim leaders, must spread this message to the leaders of the non-Muslim world.

Russia’s state-run news agency Tass quoted the BBC as saying Putin said insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was a violation of religious freedom. He further added that insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is tantamount to hurting the sacred feelings of the followers of Islam. In this context, he mentioned the attack on the office of the magazine which published cartoons of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in France. He criticized the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for publishing an arrogant caricature of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), saying such actions had created extremism. Criticizing France and other European countries without naming them, Putin said Muslims in European countries should show respect for their religious sentiments and passions. “There is a limit to freedom of speech,” he said. We should not go beyond the boundaries of other religions. People of several religions live together in Russia. We should respect each other’s religious freedom and customs.”

This is the first time a non-Muslim world leader has spoken out after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other Muslim leaders. And this is the first time that a world leader has publicly criticized the presumptuous behaviour in France. That is why the Muslims are congratulating him sincerely and he is floating in exuberant praise.

Muslims cannot accept any insult of their Prophet (PBUH) in any way. Whether one prays or not, whether one fasts or not, no one can accept the insult of the Prophet (PBUH). Wherever there is arrogance towards the Prophet (PBUH) in the world, Muslims see it as an attack on themselves. Putin’s remarks remind us again of Charlie Hebdo‘s filth. It came to the forefront of worldwide discussion in 2006 with a reprint of a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Protests erupted around the world.

We should think a little about Putin’s statement. At a time when the insanity of insulting the Prophet of Islam in the name of freedom of expression is rampant in Europe, I thank Putin for his bold statement that “insulting the Prophet of Islam cannot be called freedom of expression.” Putin’s remarks could play a key role in our conviction, the establishment of world peace and the elimination of extremism.

After a long hiatus, in 2012 the newspaper again published insulting pictures of the Prophet (PBUH). After that, the magazine started publishing one insulting picture after another. In this context, the newspaper was attacked in 2014. The newspaper then moved its office from its original location and resumed publishing from another location. In 2015, they again published insulting pictures of the Prophet. In response, the newspaper was attacked again. Pointing to this, Putin said that such actions have created extremism.

Protests erupted in many Muslim countries in 2005 when a Danish newspaper published a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The newspaper tried to make the publication of the cartoon an issue of freedom of expression. In 2006, some Swedish websites began publishing cartoons in the name of freedom of expression. Those websites are told to remove these cartoons. The matter was taken to court. Swedish Foreign Minister Laila Freivalds resigned. There were allegations against him, that he ordered the removal of the cartoons from websites, which was contrary to freedom of expression. Most European governments, even if they want to, cannot stop their media from publishing cartoons because of the so-called freedom of expression.

Insulting the Prophet of Islam in the name of freedom of speech in Europe is not just a fashion; Rather, it can be said that it has transcended the limits of the epidemic and turned into an epidemic. Proof of this is the display of insulting caricatures of the Prophet (PBUH) in France in 2020. French President Macron then hurled a series of 12 controversial cartoons at Muslims, hurting their religious feelings. Despite protests from around the world, Macron boasted that France would not withdraw the caricature. On the contrary, such cartoons will continue to be published.

Insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in the name of freedom of expression is not limited to Europe; On the contrary, this epidemic is also present in Bangladesh. Ninety percent of people are Muslims in this country. Occasionally, in the name of freedom of speech a class of disgusting free-minded claimants of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) uttered insulting poison. They try to disturb the peaceful environment of this country. Hurting the religious feelings of others can never be freedom of expression.

Although Putin was the first to make such a statement as A leader of the non-Muslim world, it has long been said in Europe that the arrogant behavioUr of Muslims towards the Prophet is not freedom of expression. In 2011, a court in Austria fined a woman 480 kronor for insulting the Prophet (PBUH). The woman appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, saying her sentence violated freedom of expression. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favour of the sentence, saying that Muslims’ arrogant behaviour towards the Prophet (PBUH) was not freedom of expression. Because it spreads hatred. The ruling was announced in 2018 by a seven-member European Court in Strasbourg, France

Not only the Muslim Ummah, but everyone around the world is looking with respect at the recent speech of the Russian President. He made the remarks in a global context in which conflicts and conflicts between different religions and cultures continue to erupt, with Europe calling the events in response “extremism.” This is the first time a non-Muslim leader has spoken out against hurting the religious feelings of Muslims. What President Putin has said is in the hearts of Muslims around the world. Islam is not a religion of terror. So, Muslims are not terrorists either. Islam came to the world to suppress terrorism. Muslims are a peace-loving nation. The proof is that Muslims around the world have shown extreme patience despite the killing of Muslims during the Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand. In retaliation, they did not resort to any form of violence. But the heinous act of inciting these peace-loving Muslims has been repeated time and again. Today, if this vile act in the name of freedom of expression or freedom of speech is stopped all over the world, the extremism seen in the world will be greatly reduced.

