Imran welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI funds

ISLAMABAD: After a report of the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reported irregularities in the audit reports the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) submitted to it between 2009 and 2013, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the probe saying the process will provide “factual clarity” on the much-debated matter to the nation.

According to the report, the ruling party under-reported funds received from international donors and firms, and also concealed its bank accounts. The party under-reported an amount of Rs312 million over the four-year period, it claimed.

The report also mentions an alleged refusal by the party to divulge details of large transactions and the regulatory body’s helplessness to get details of the party’s foreign accounts and the funds collected abroad.

“The more our accounts are scrutinised, the more factual clarity will emerge for the nation to see how PTI is the only political party with proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising,” the prime minister tweeted.

I welcome ECP’s scrutiny of PTI’s funding through donations from Overseas Pakistanis. The more our accounts are scrutinised the more factual clarity will emerge for nation to see how PTI is the only political party with proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Khan said he looked forward to seeing a similar ECP probe into the funding of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

During Tuesday’s hearing in the case, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib had urged the election regulator to “complete scrutiny of [the] PPP and PML-N accounts” as well.