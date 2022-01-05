NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan reiterates commitment to Kashmir’s right to self-determination

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/06: President of the UN Economic and Social Council Ambassador Munir Akram briefs media on on the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at UN Headquarters. The forum runs from 6 to 15 July, 2021. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they realise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, Ambassador Munir Akram said.

“The United Nations, especially the Security Council, has an abiding responsibility to deliver on the promise it made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir 73 years ago,” he said in the message marking people of Kashmir’s Right to Self-determination Day observed on Wednesday.

“On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the historic resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of the United Nations to enable its people to determine their political destiny,” the envoy said.

“The resolution is an emblem of UN’s commitment to the longstanding struggle of the Kashmiri people to realize their right to self-determination.”

India’s extremist Hindutva regime and the 900,000 troops it has deployed in occupied Kashmir, Ambassador Akram said, are responsible for unleashing a brutal reign of terror in Kashmir.

In doing so, India has used curfews and communications blackouts incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders, illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiri youth, extra-judicial killings, the violent suppression of peaceful Kashmiri protests, including by using pellet guns that have blinded even young children, and the demolition of entire neighbourhoods and villages as a form of “collective punishment”, he said.

“The ominous ‘Final Solution’ espoused by the Hindutva leadership seeks to crush the Kashmiri freedom movement and permanently alter the demography of the internationally recognized disputed State,” the ambassador said.

Since August 5, 2019, he said, India has issued millions of fake domiciles with the aim of eventually transforming the Muslim-majority state into a Hindu majority territory.

“These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law including the Genocide Convention.”

In this regard, Ambassador Akram urged international human rights and humanitarian organisations to take cognizance of India’s crimes in Kashmir.

“India should be asked to immediately end its blatant oppression of the Kashmiri people, reverse all unilateral and illegal measures instituted since August 5, 2019, and halt the genocidal settler project in the occupied territory.

“At the same time, the international community must ensure that massive human rights violations and crimes committed by India do not go unpunished.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable,” the envoy added.

Previous articleImran welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI funds
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI funds

ISLAMABAD: After a report of the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reported irregularities in the audit reports the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM inaugurates Islamabad-D.I. Khan motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated 285-kilometre long Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan (M-14) motorway -- constructed as part of the western route of China-Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four dead, as many injured as ambulance falls in river

UPPER DIR: Four dead while as many sustained injuries Wednesday in an accident in the Upper Dir district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says ‘Hindutva’ India ‘brazenly’ violating UN Kashmir resolutions

ISLAMABAD: As people living across the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world observed the Right to Self-determination Day to remind...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chilly start to New Year as Pakistan witnesses first spell of rainfall, snow

ISLAMABAD: Kamran Satti, a 48-year-old restaurant worker from Murree, a resort town located some 60 kilometers northeast of Islamabad, was collecting pieces of firewood...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Mini-budget’ tabled in Upper House of the Parliament

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget as the opposition calls it — in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran says ‘Hindutva’ India ‘brazenly’ violating UN Kashmir resolutions

ISLAMABAD: As people living across the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world observed the Right to Self-determination Day to remind...

Chilly start to New Year as Pakistan witnesses first spell of rainfall, snow

Trump cancels January 6 press conference, Biden to address divided nation

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea: South’s military

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.