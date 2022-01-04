NATIONAL

Senate’s 317th session to continue for six weeks

By Staff Report
Senate

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate on Tuesday decided that the current 317th session would continue for six weeks.

The committee, which met with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the ongoing session.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Dr Shehzad Waseem, senators Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Sherry Rehman, Hidayatullah Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad, Sadia Abbasi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

Staff Report

