NATIONAL

PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers

By Staff Report
Pakistani officials take part in a rehearsal by the airport officials at the newly built Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad on April 26, 2018. - The newly built airport is expected to officially operational in the next week of May. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday made rapid antigen tests mandatory for travelers arriving in Pakistan from European nations.

The test is conducted to detect whether proteins of the Covid-19 coronavirus are present in the traveler’s body.

Nations straining to contain subsequent waves of Covid-19 started turning to faster, cheaper but reportedly less accurate tests in late 2020 to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly

While all travelers from European nations will be required to take the test, only half of the traffic from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to undergo the assessment.

In addition, the agency said travelers aged 15 and older are required to produce a negative coronavirus test report — acquired not earlier than 48 hours of departure — on arrival in Pakistan.

In case, a passenger tests positive for the disease on arrival at a Pakistan airport, they are required to spend 10 days in quarantine at either a government-designated place or a private accommodation the expense of which will be borne by them.

The new regulations will come into force from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The advisory comes as authorities warn of a fifth wave of infections and are in the process of making preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Pakistan reported 630 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a day after recording 708 new cases, its highest daily figure in over two months which pushed the positivity ratio to 1.55 percent, according to data from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising anti-Covid-19 operations, wrote on Twitter.

Genome sequencing had detected a growing number of cases of the Omicron variant, particularly in Karachi, he said.

The government of Sindh is working on a strategy to contain the variant, which has included a partial lockdown of a Karachi neighbourhood last week after about a dozen Omicron cases were detected in a family.

More than 70 million people, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses in Pakistan.

The government authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.

— With input from Reuters

Previous articleFormer FIA boss claims he is being targeted to scare officials into obedience
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former FIA boss claims he is being targeted to scare officials into obedience

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon -- who is accused of, and being investigated for, facilitating a suspect wanted in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday clarified its minister Farogh Naseem submitted his income tax returns to the Election Commission of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns

ISLAMABAD: At least four people were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger bus overturned near Khairpur in Sindh, media reported on Tuesday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Notice served on Imran on Asif’s petition in 2012 defamation suit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a response from Imran Khan on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced disappearances, which was passed by the National Assembly in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asif approaches IHC for right to cross-examine Imran in defamation case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Monday challenged the sessions court’s decision of not giving his counsel a right to present arguments...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Notice served on Imran on Asif’s petition in 2012 defamation suit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a response from Imran Khan on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif who...

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Haiti’s prime minister survives assassination attempt

China will continue to ‘modernise’ nuclear arsenal: foreign ministry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.