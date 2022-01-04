NATIONAL

Ministry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP

By Monitoring Report
Pakistan's Law Minister Farogh Naseem (R) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on December 19, 2019, following a special court verdict against exiled former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf. - Exiled former Pakistan military leader Pervez Musharraf has dismissed the unprecedented treason conviction and death sentence handed to him earlier this week as the result of a "personal vendetta". Musharraf's criticism of the verdict came as the release of the court's detailed verdict sparked controversy, with one judge calling for the former general's "corpse" to be publicly hanged if he died before being apprehended. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday clarified its minister Farogh Naseem submitted his income tax returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan on December 31, rejecting a news item that claimed otherwise.

“It is to clarify the news carried by certain sections of the press alluding that the law minister had not submitted his tax return details with the ECP,” said a press statement issued by the ministry.

The spokesman further said the authorities concerned should update their record in this regard.

Naseem wrote a letter to the ECP secretary on December 31 with a statement of his tax returns, he added.

