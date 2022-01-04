Ministry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday clarified its minister Farogh Naseem submitted his income tax returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan on December 31, rejecting a news item that claimed otherwise.

“It is to clarify the news carried by certain sections of the press alluding that the law minister had not submitted his tax return details with the ECP,” said a press statement issued by the ministry.

The spokesman further said the authorities concerned should update their record in this regard.

Naseem wrote a letter to the ECP secretary on December 31 with a statement of his tax returns, he added.