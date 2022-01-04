NATIONAL

Former FIA boss claims he is being targeted to scare officials into obedience

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon — who is accused of, and being investigated for, facilitating a suspect wanted in financial crimes abroad and for his failure to probe the money laundering allegations against him — claimed the government wanted to make an example of him to scare the civil service into obedience.

Memon, who had resigned from service in December 2019 as a mark of protest against being posted out close to his retirement date, appeared before an inquiry team over the weekend in the $101.2 million banking fraud involving Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Dubai-based Pakistani-Norwegian businessman.

During the course of the inquiry, it came to light that Zahoor with a co-suspect purportedly defrauded a bank of $89.2 million in the Norwegian capital of Oslo in 2010 after remaining involved in another fraudulent scheme worth $12 million in Bern city of Switzerland in 2004.

Memon is accused of, and during the Saturday session quizzed about, allegedly facilitating Zahoor in at least two instances of financial crimes in the Swiss city of Zurich and Oslo, and human trafficking during the former’s tenure as the director-general of the agency.

While the agency has also summoned another former boss Saud Mirza in these cases to ascertain the reasons behind the aforementioned failure, Memon termed the probe a witch-hunt designed to target him.

Speaking about the probe on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,” he claimed the government wanted to send a message to members of the civil service “if they didn’t follow orders, they will have to bear the consequences”.

Responding to a question whether he left the Saturday session without answering the FIA questions, Memon said: “I didn’t leave the interrogation. I have recorded [my ansers]. If the agency wants, I’ll share it on social media.”

He said: “I have secured pre-arrest bail because I know what is going on and who is behind it.”

Previous articleMinistry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ministry rebuts news Naseem didn’t submit tax return to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday clarified its minister Farogh Naseem submitted his income tax returns to the Election Commission of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four killed, 15 injured as bus overturns

ISLAMABAD: At least four people were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger bus overturned near Khairpur in Sindh, media reported on Tuesday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Notice served on Imran on Asif’s petition in 2012 defamation suit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a response from Imran Khan on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif who...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced disappearances, which was passed by the National Assembly in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asif approaches IHC for right to cross-examine Imran in defamation case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Monday challenged the sessions court’s decision of not giving his counsel a right to present arguments...
Read more
NATIONAL

331 parliamentarians fail to submit assets details: ECP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 331 parliamentarians have failed to submit their assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday. An ECP official...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

KABUL: In the governor's compound of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a new historical exhibit is unveiled before a rapt audience of Taliban fighters -- sections...

Haiti’s prime minister survives assassination attempt

China will continue to ‘modernise’ nuclear arsenal: foreign ministry

Broad back for England in only change for Sydney Test

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.