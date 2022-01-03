NATIONAL

Shehbaz legally bound to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

By APP

FAISALABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is legally and morally bound to bring his elder brother Nawaz Sharif back to the country as per his commitment given in the court.

Talking to the media along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Fawad said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for treatment after Shehbaz submitted an affidavit in the court that he would bring his brother back in case the former does not return.

He said the government has no personal enmity with Nawaz, who should better return home on his own and face the cases pending in the courts.

He said the Sharifs do not have any evidence to prove the legitimate purchase of the apartments owned by them in London. The public has every right to ask them to give details of the properties bought by them through ill-gotten money, he added.

He said the opposition leaders are only doing politics of hatred and indulged in attacking the state institutions. The politics based on sectarianism is harmful for the country and it should be discouraged at all levels, he added.

Fawad extended an olive branch to the opposition parties and urged them to coordinate with the government for reforming the system. He advised the opposition parties to review their approach as their frailty is not in the national interest.

He said all political parties must adopt parliamentary norms and work in unison in the parliament to carry forward the agenda of system reforms. The government wants to introduce election reforms and needs the opposition’s cooperation in this regard, he added.

He ruled out the possibility of giving any relief to those who have been facing corruption cases. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government would continue to implement its accountability agenda as its voters want the corrupt people behind bars, he added.

The people, he said, are not satisfied with the accountability process as the plunderers like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have not yet returned the looted public money.

He said the next general election would be held in 2023 and its preparations would start by the month of August this year.

He said the government has successfully completed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and the amended finance bill would be passed by the National Assembly by the mid of current month.

He said the government is making all-out efforts to control inflation. There has been impact of global inflation on the masses and initiatives are being taken to provide them relief, he added.

The increase in the prices of essential commodities, he said, is natural as the country has become a net importer of petrol, edible oil and pulses. As normalcy has returned to the global market, the prices of imported items would decline soon, he hoped.

Previous articleCitizens warned against using compressors
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Citizens warned against using compressors

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has advised the citizens to use its helpline 1199 to report the use of gas compressors to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gardezi welcomes 21 pc increase in per acre yield of cotton in Punjab

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has welcomed 21 pc increase in per acre yield of cotton in Punjab Province. Speaking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top judge says he will summon Imran if detainee not presented

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Monday warned he will summon Prime Minister Imran Khan if a prisoner facing charges of attacking a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of more than Rs27.53 million was provided to the plaintiffs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir to observe January 5 as Right to Self-Determination Day

ISLAMABAD: People living across the Line of Control dividing Kashmir and the rest of the world will observe the Right to Self-determination Day on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pollution falls in Lahore, Dubai ranked worst for air pollution

LAHORE: The air pollution engulfed the Middle East on Monday as the port city of Dubai topped the list of cities with the worst...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Joe Root needs to carry on as England captain, says Michael...

Former England captain Michael Vaughan backed Test skipper Joe Root to guide England back from the brink following widespread criticism of the 31-year-old's captaincy...

US-led coalition in Iraq targeted two years after Soleimani killing

Top judge says he will summon Imran if detainee not presented

Relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s intervention

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.