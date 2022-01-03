Sports

Joe Root needs to carry on as England captain, says Michael Vaughan

By Reuters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan backed Test skipper Joe Root to guide England back from the brink following widespread criticism of the 31-year-old’s captaincy after a meek surrender of the Ashes series to Australia.

Vaughan’s comments are in stark contrast to the opinion of England great Geoffrey Boycott, who called on Root to step down, and Michael Atherton, who suggested Ben Stokes as a viable alternative for the captaincy.

“If Joe (Root) can get a victory it will give him a clear insight into what this team needs to do to be successful,” Vaughan wrote in a column for The Telegraph. “I hope he carries on.

“I can’t see anyone else doing the job in the circumstances they are in at the moment. It is best if he carries on and lays the foundation for the cricket England need to play across the world.

“But if he gets a win or two it must not paper over the cracks. Changes still need to happen.”

Vaughan added that England could not use a lack of preparation due to COVID-19 as an excuse, and said the team had to come to terms with their red-ball decline.

“I don’t want to hear any excuses any more,” Vaughan said. “This has been building for a long time. It is not just because they are in a bio-bubble.

“This was happening well before COVID-19. Obviously they were on the decline as a Test team but they did not see it or they did not want to admit it. They were stubborn and thought they knew best.”

The fourth Ashes Test will begin in Sydney on January 5.

Previous articleUS-led coalition in Iraq targeted two years after Soleimani killing
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

‘Professor’ Hafeez quits international cricket

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has retired from international cricket after representing Pakistan in 392 matches over 18 years. Hafeez, 41, quit Test cricket in 2018...
Read more
Sports

Root to assess future after Ashes as Stokes says no wish to be captain

SYDNEY: Joe Root said Monday that he has "questions to answer" and will assess his future as England captain after the losing Ashes tour,...
Read more
Sports

SA vs Ind: Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory over Proteas

Indian captain Virat Kohli has every reason to be confident his team can seal an historic Test series win in South Africa when they...
Read more
Sports

Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. Argentina international...
Read more
Sports

Humbert shocks Medvedev at ATP Cup with emphatic win

SYDNEY: Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat in his opening match of the season against France's Ugo Humbert Sunday at the ATP Cup, upsetting...
Read more
Sports

Mohammad Hasnain receives praise for his ‘Thunderous’ BBL debut

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain stunned the cricketing world with his brilliant bowling performances on Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder. In a match against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears rise

NEW DELHI: India extended Covid vaccinations to teens aged 15-18 on Monday, after officials tightened restrictions in big cities to avoid a repeat of...

Kashmir to observe January 5 as Right to Self-Determination Day

Pollution falls in Lahore, Dubai ranked worst for air pollution

Pakistan joins UN push for Covid-19 vaccine equity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.