331 parliamentarians fail to submit assets details: ECP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 331 parliamentarians have failed to submit their assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday.

An ECP official said that those who failed to submit their assets details within the due date include 17 senators, 102 members of National Assembly, 127 members of Punjab Assembly, 31 members of Sindh Assembly, 40 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 14 members of Balochistan Assembly.

He said that so far 860 parliamentarians have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2020-21.

He said that those who submitted their assets details included 83 senators, 240 members of National Assembly, 244 members of Punjab Assembly, 137 members of Sindh Assembly, 105 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 51 members of Balochistan Assembly.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the ECP, on or before December 31 each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

The ECP official said that the Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.