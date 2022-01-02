Fake excise, taxation check post in Fateh Jang busted

LAHORE: A fake check post of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control has been discovered in Fateh Jang, District Attock which was raided and closed by the officers of the department.

According to the details, the fake check post was set up with the connivance of retired and on-duty officers of the department.

However, the Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Punjab Rizwan Akram Sherwani, acting on a tip-off formed a team consisting of Director Enforcement and Audit Excise Department Punjab Sobia Malik, Auditor Mohammad Akif Qureshi and Auditor Tabassum Rafique to arrest the culprits red- handed at the check post.

In this regard, the team also submitted a written report of the incident and the raid to the DG.

“On receipt of tip-off Information the Worthy Director General, Excise & Taxation, Punjab directed a team to conduct a raid in Fateh Jang, District Attock. A team was constituted vide office order No. Admn/2021/E&A dated 24.12.2021. The team moved for destined place on Monday 27.12.2021 and reached Gagan Stop, 10-Km ahead of Fateh Jang City, District Attock, on G.T. Road leading to Kohat at 4:15 pm.”

The report said that the check post was set up by former ETO of the department Mushtaq Shah and excise inspector Arshad Iqbal along with private individuals. A woman was also hired in the fake check post team.

The report revealed, “As the team passed by this point /place, it saw that some persons in ANF/Malatia uniform were checking on road. As the undersigned along with team turned (toward) their vehicle to the checking post/point, private persons engaged in this illegal activity started leaving the place”.

It is pertinent to mention here that vehicles used for this illegal activity were seen on this point. Their registration numbers are as ABK-509 (Toyota corolla), LOY-8800 (Suzuki Mehran), LRY-765 (Toyota Corolla), Vigo Dalla (Applied For) one more vehicle IDK-1510 (Honda Civic), the report said.

“As the undersigned started enquiring from the persons present there, one thing came to the knowledge that this illegal activity is being carried out under the supervision of Mr. Mushtaq Shah, retired ETO in collusion or Mr. Arshad ETI, Fateh Jang rating area, engaging private persons beside a lady detector too,” says the report.

The report added that the persons involved have also developed a full-fledged check post for detection of excise crime.

“This practice is going on brazenly under the nose of Excise &. Taxation Officer, Attock and Director, Excise & Taxation Rawalpjndi,” alleged the report.