NATIONAL

Fake excise, taxation check post in Fateh Jang busted

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: A fake check post of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control has been discovered in Fateh Jang, District Attock which was raided and closed by the officers of the department.

According to the details, the fake check post was set up with the connivance of retired and on-duty officers of the department.

However, the Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Punjab Rizwan Akram Sherwani, acting on a tip-off formed a team consisting of Director Enforcement and Audit Excise Department Punjab Sobia Malik, Auditor Mohammad Akif Qureshi and Auditor Tabassum Rafique to arrest the culprits red- handed at the check post.

In this regard, the team also submitted a written report of the incident and the raid to the DG.

“On receipt of tip-off Information the Worthy Director General, Excise & Taxation, Punjab directed a team to conduct a raid in Fateh Jang, District Attock. A team was constituted vide office order No. Admn/2021/E&A dated 24.12.2021. The team moved for destined place on Monday 27.12.2021 and reached Gagan Stop, 10-Km ahead of Fateh Jang City, District Attock, on G.T. Road leading to Kohat at 4:15 pm.”

The report said that the check post was set up by former ETO of the department Mushtaq Shah and excise inspector Arshad Iqbal along with private individuals. A woman was also hired in the fake check post team.

The report revealed, “As the team passed by this point /place, it saw that some persons in ANF/Malatia uniform were checking on road. As the undersigned along with team turned (toward) their vehicle to the checking post/point, private persons engaged in this illegal activity started leaving the place”.

It is pertinent to mention here that vehicles used for this illegal activity were seen on this point. Their registration numbers are as ABK-509 (Toyota corolla), LOY-8800 (Suzuki Mehran), LRY-765 (Toyota Corolla), Vigo Dalla (Applied For) one more vehicle IDK-1510 (Honda Civic), the report said.

“As the undersigned started enquiring from the persons present there, one thing came to the knowledge that this illegal activity is being carried out under the supervision of Mr. Mushtaq Shah, retired ETO in collusion or Mr. Arshad ETI, Fateh Jang rating area, engaging private persons beside a lady detector too,” says the report.

The report added that the persons involved have also developed a full-fledged check post for detection of excise crime.

“This practice is going on brazenly under the nose of Excise &. Taxation Officer, Attock and Director, Excise & Taxation Rawalpjndi,” alleged the report.

Previous articleIndian Hindi pilgrims visit temple in Peshawar, praise Pakistan for protecting minorities’ religious freedom
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Indian Hindi pilgrims visit temple in Peshawar, praise Pakistan for protecting minorities’ religious freedom

A fifteen-member delegation of Hindu yatrees (pilgrims) including men, women and children Saturday visited Samadi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj and Teri temple Karak...
Read more
NATIONAL

Social worker’s alleged murderer sent on judicial remand in Karachi

In regards to the murder case of a female social worker in Karachi, the Central Judicial Magistrate on Sunday, sent a suspect on judicial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three trawlers seized for illegally fishing in Gwadar

GWADAR: Three trawlers were seized and dozens of fishermen were arrested for illegally fishing Balochistan's waters. According to details, Maritime Security Agency and Fisheries department...
Read more
NATIONAL

Haleem Adil Sheikh visits slain Jokhio’s family

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh paid a visit to the family of slain Nazim Jokhio, on Sunday. Sheikh, along with the former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sarwar urges UK to play role for peace, eradication of poverty in Afghanistan

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday urged the United Kingdom to play role for peace, stability, eradication of poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan. He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jehangir Tareen, Farooq Sattar discuss political situation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader, Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, Dr Farooq Sattar here on Sunday. During the meeting,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Magray’s father moves IIOJK HC, seeks return of his son’s body

SRINAGAR: Father of Muhammad Amir Magray, one of the four persons martyred in a fake encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar on November 15 last...

Haleem Adil Sheikh visits slain Jokhio’s family

Hate speech, attacks on Muslims reflect rising Islamophobia in ‘secular India’

Sarwar urges UK to play role for peace, eradication of poverty in Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.