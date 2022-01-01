NATIONAL

18 hurt in Karachi New Year festivities

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN-JANUARY 01: Fireworks light the sky during the New Year's celebrations on January 01, 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: At least 18 people were injured and fireworks set on fire dozens of piles of rubbish as the city of Karachi rang in the new year.

Karachi reverberated with heavy gunfire on New Year’s Eve amid strict security arrangements and warnings from the local authorities.

The metropolis echoed with gunfire and fireworks on Friday night, despite a restriction on celebratory firing.

Though the authorities had warned of attempted murder charges against the violators, the number of casualties this time was higher than the previous year, when only four individuals were injured in the provincial capital.

According to the hospital, a total of 18 people were rushed to hospitals after being struck by stray gunshots.

An 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri neighbourhood, police said.

Six were transferred to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), four to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, three to Ruth Pfau Hospital, and two to Sindh Government Hospital.

According to the police, cases have been registered on complaints of aerial firing, and arrests are likely around Karachi on New Year’s Eve for aerial firing.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
