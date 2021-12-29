World

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights

By AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 25, 2021, Rina Amiri speaks during "Rise For And With The Women Of Afghanistan: Los Angeles." in West Hollywood, California. - The US on December 29, 2021, appointed Amiri to defend the rights of Afghan women, showing a key priority after the Taliban took control. Amiri, an Afghan-born US scholar and mediation expert who served at the State Department under former president Barack Obama, will take the role of special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced. (Photo by Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

 

In a tweet, he added that Amiri brings “over two decades of expertise and specialised knowledge that will advance our vital work toward a more peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan for all”.

The Taliban imposed strict Sharia law during their 1996-2001 regime, including banning women from working and girls from education.

Despite Taliban pledges to act differently after their August takeover, many women remain barred from returning to work and girls are largely cut off from secondary schooling.

On Sunday, the Taliban said that women would not be allowed to travel long distances without a male escort and that vehicle owners should not give rides to women unless they wear headscarves.

AFP

