NATIONAL

Servicemen taking over civilian posts injustice with youth: MPs

By Staff Report
Policemen guide residents as they line up in a queue outside the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office for new registrations and biometric verification under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The recruitment of retired and serving military officials on civilian positions in the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) was an injustice with the youth, Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said.

In the past two years, several military officials have grabbed important government positions, which have traditionally been under the civilian domain. Just in February, Bilal Saeedullah Khan, a retired brigadier, was appointed director general of Nadra, forcing the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to serve notices on the Ministry of Interior and top Nadra management.

Some diplomatic positions, which have largely been held by civilians since independence, have been taken over by the servicemen as well. In January, the government appointed retired Gen Bilal Akbar to the post of Saudi Arabia ambassador.

The Senate Wednesday witnessed a heated debate over the recruitment of members of the armed forces in Nadra, with members from the opposition benches calling for specific details.

“I had questioned how many people are on deputation in Nadra and how many retired armed forces personnel are working in the agency,” said Ahmed.

The senator lamented that the answer he had been provided was unsatisfactory. He then explained he was asking about the exact number of former military men that were re-employed by the agency which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Interior.

“According to my perception and information, a great number of retired servicemen have again been rehired in the agency despite rising unemployment trends nationwide.

I think giving such jobs with great privileges and perks again to those who have reached retirement age is an injustice with the youth,” Ahmed said.

Responding to the JI senator, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said six people were employed on deputation in Nadra and they were not retired military men.

PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar then further shaped the question and asked for precise details of the number of retired army officers employed, their date of appointment, their responsibilities and whether they had additional qualifications meriting their employment.

Khan — who termed Tarar’s question a “very good question” — said it would be answered in detail.

12 REPORTS OF STANDING BODIES PRESENTED

Meanwhile, 12 reports of several standing committees including Delegated Legislation, Interior, Human Rights, Narcotic Control and Communication were presented in the House.

The reports were presented by Tarar, Mohsin Aziz, Seemee Ezdi, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Kamil Ali Agha, respectively.

Tarar on behalf of Committee on Delegated Legislation Chairman Farooq H. Naek presented the report on about existing criteria, conditions and procedures of postings of chief secretaries and the appointment of Pakistan Administrative Officers (PAS) officers on the positions in the four provinces, and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan administrative units.

Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Aziz presented reports on the bill further to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Section 510); the bill to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Act, 2020 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020); and allotment of khokhas in Islamabad.

Similarly, Ezdi on behalf of Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairman Walid Iqbal presented reports on the bill to amend the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 (The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021); the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Protection against Harassment of women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Previous articleVaccination, booster dose only weapon to fight Omicron: official
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Vaccination, booster dose only weapon to fight Omicron: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged the public to get vaccinated, receive a booster shot and follow health...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond to changing trends: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to the shifting trends in international politics and navigate through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rumours of Sharif’s return ‘useless chatter’: minister

ISLAMABAD: While the rumours of self-exiled deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s possible return to Pakistan has stirred the political environment, Minister for Interior Sheikh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on e-commerce Senator Aon Abbas held a meeting at the former's office here. During the meeting, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women protest against gas, electricity outages in KP

A number of women protested against gas and electricity outages in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. The protesters said that they suffer electricity outages...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million. According to...

Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

Boland fighting for Australia Test future despite dream debut

Palestine leader Abbas visits Israel defence chief in rare trip

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.