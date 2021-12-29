NATIONAL

Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on e-commerce Senator Aon Abbas held a meeting at the former’s office here.

During the meeting, the two discussed the establishment of a dedicated e-commerce university and matters related to the promotion of e-commerce in the country.

Earlier this month, Abbas had announced the government would soon lay the foundation of the nation’s first-ever institute to promote the know-how related to internet trade.

He said the proposed university would enhance the capabilities of e-commerce traders not only in Pakistan but also in the emerging international market.

Abbas said most of the e-commerce business was being done by the youth and the government would provide them with all facilities.

The university would provide employment opportunities to the youths and Pakistan would become a part of the global supply chain which would enhance the nation’s economic strength, he had said.

Meanwhile, Khan and Abbasi also deliberated over the holding of a freelancers’ conference in near future, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Previous articleBoland fighting for Australia Test future despite dream debut
Next articleMeth seized from UAE-bound traveler
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Servicemen taking over civilian posts injustice with youth: MPs

ISLAMABAD: The recruitment of retired and serving military officials on civilian positions in the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) was an injustice with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vaccination, booster dose only weapon to fight Omicron: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged the public to get vaccinated, receive a booster shot and follow health...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond to changing trends: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to the shifting trends in international politics and navigate through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rumours of Sharif’s return ‘useless chatter’: minister

ISLAMABAD: While the rumours of self-exiled deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s possible return to Pakistan has stirred the political environment, Minister for Interior Sheikh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women protest against gas, electricity outages in KP

A number of women protested against gas and electricity outages in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. The protesters said that they suffer electricity outages...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million. According to...

Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

Boland fighting for Australia Test future despite dream debut

Palestine leader Abbas visits Israel defence chief in rare trip

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.