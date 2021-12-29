Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on e-commerce Senator Aon Abbas held a meeting at the former’s office here.

During the meeting, the two discussed the establishment of a dedicated e-commerce university and matters related to the promotion of e-commerce in the country.

Earlier this month, Abbas had announced the government would soon lay the foundation of the nation’s first-ever institute to promote the know-how related to internet trade.

He said the proposed university would enhance the capabilities of e-commerce traders not only in Pakistan but also in the emerging international market.

Abbas said most of the e-commerce business was being done by the youth and the government would provide them with all facilities.

The university would provide employment opportunities to the youths and Pakistan would become a part of the global supply chain which would enhance the nation’s economic strength, he had said.

Meanwhile, Khan and Abbasi also deliberated over the holding of a freelancers’ conference in near future, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.