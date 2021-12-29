World

Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India

By Reuters

PRETORIA: South Africa captain Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 52 against India as the hosts showed a dogged determination to stay in the fight on a spicy wicket and closed the fourth day on 94 for four in the first Test at Centurion Park on Wednesday.

South Africa are still 211 runs off their record victory target at the venue of 305 on a wicket that is treacherous for the batsmen with sideways movement, but also variable bounce.

Some deliveries are staying low and others spitting off the surface with exaggerated bounce.

They will need to negotiate the skilful India attack on the final day as the tourists attempt to secure a victory on the way to a hoped for first ever series win in South Africa with Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow.

South Africa lost Aiden Markram (one), Keegan Petersen (17), nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (eight) and Rassie van der Dussen, who showed great patience for his 11 from 65 balls before he was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (2-22) with a superb in-swinger while not offering a shot.

The highest fourth innings score to win at Centurion Park is 251 for eight by England in 2000, an infamous Test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

The next best successful chase is 226 for four by South Africa against Pakistan in 1998.

India were earlier bowled out for 174 in their second innings, the South African seamers expertly using the conditions with Kagiso Rabada (4-42) and 21-year-old left-arm debutant Marco Jansen (4-55) the chief wicket takers.

None of the tourists’ batsmen were able to get settled at the crease with Rishabh Pant (34) the top scorer as he tried to take the attack to the bowlers.

There was more disappointment for India captain Virat Kohli (18) as he chased a wide delivery for the second time in the Test and was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Jansen.

In 14 Tests since the start of 2020, Kohli has scored 652 runs at an average of 26.08, almost half his career average before this Test of 50.65.

Previous articleThe missing human fibre
Next articleUS appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights

The US on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, signalling a key priority as the Taliban ratchet up restrictions. Rina...
Read more
World

Asia keeps Omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable

Much of Asia has largely managed to keep Omicron at bay even as the variant rages in other parts of the world, but the...
Read more
World

Palestinian leader Abbas visits Israel’s Gantz in rare trip

WEST BANK: Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas visited Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday during a rare trip to Israel for what Gantz's department...
Read more
World

Ethiopia’s Tigray taps Muslim past in propaganda push

BEIRUT: Rebels from Ethiopia's Tigray region are drawing on early Islamic history in an Arabic-language propaganda push to rally solidarity among Muslims online for...
Read more
World

France orders mosque closed after ‘unacceptable’ preaching

France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the north of the country because of what authorities told AFP on Tuesday was the radical nature...
Read more
World

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run Afghan airports

Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports in Afghanistan, although they are still waiting to reach a final deal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto to tie the wedding knot next year

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will tie the wedding knot, either next year or in 2023, as announced by party's leader Manzoor...

PTI loses public support if minibudget passed

PM directs to fast-track licence issuance for domestic gas exploration

Omicron invasion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.