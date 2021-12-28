NATIONAL

Two killed, 15 injured in Sindh bus collision

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and 15 others injured after two buses collided in Sindh, media reported early Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, the two passenger buses traveling in the opposite direction collided in the Manjhand town of the Jamshoro district.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, police told the media.

Reports said one of the buses was heading from Karachi towards Punjab. The other one was going from the Larkana district to Karachi.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents.

Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan.

Staff Report

