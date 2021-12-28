NATIONAL

Residents of Sindh coastal areas seek govt’s attention

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Residents of Sindh’s coastal areas have been suffering from calamities, including floods, droughts, heavy rains, blizzards, and rising temperature, and a large number of them are now migrating to other places due to climate change.

In the coastal areas, sufficient fresh drinking water is not available and lands are no longer suitable for cultivation. Flooding is also endangering the livestock.

The forced migration is badly affecting people’s economic, physical and mental health.

Coastal dwellers are facing calamities on the one hand and indifference of institutions on the other hand.

It is wrongful to dump garbage of different parts of the city on the shore. This process is intensifying, especially along the Malir coastal belt, and garbage entering the sea is playing havoc with the lives of marine animals.

The residents of coastal areas are waiting for the government’s attention and steps for solving their problems, but they do not see any development in this regard.

On the other hand, the people are also afraid of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), working in the coastal areas of Malir and Thatta.

The NGO has been working in these areas for almost a year, but so far it has done no work to benefit the poor directly. The backward population in the coastal areas is forced to live in an abysmal state.

