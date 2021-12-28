Moeed says ‘historic achievement’ as cabinet approves maiden security policy

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the cabinet adopted the nation’s first-ever National Security Policy Tuesday, a day after it was approved by the National Security Committee (NSC), National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf announced.

“It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security] policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” Yusuf said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the successive meetings, Monday said the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure their efforts are synchronised with the overall direction of the policy.

He stressed the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its people and reposed confidence that “Pakistan is well prepared to meet any internal and external threats”.

To ensure the people-centric approach to security, the policy put economic security at the core, the prime minister said, adding a stronger economy would create additional resources that would, in turn, be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

Today, Yusuf said the policy, contents of which have not been yet shared publicly, will help guide “sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives”.

He thanked the civil and military leadership for their support and input, adding the policy would “never have come to light without Prime Minister’s constant leadership and encouragement”.

“The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed,” the official further said.

A public version of it will be launched by Khan in due course, he announced.