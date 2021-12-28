World

Afghan women protest against ‘Taliban killings’ of ex-soldiers

By AFP
Women hold placards during a protest to demand an end to the extra-judicial killings of former officials of the previous regime, in Kabul on December 28, 2021. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

A crowd of women marched through the Afghan capital on Tuesday, accusing Taliban authorities of covertly killing soldiers who served the former US-backed regime.

Around 30 women gathered near a mosque in the centre of Kabul and marched a few hundred metres chanting “justice, justice” before they were stopped by Taliban forces, an AFP correspondent saw.

The Taliban also tried to prevent journalists from covering the march, organised against the “mysterious murders of young people, particularly the country’s former soldiers”, according to social media invitations.

Taliban fighters briefly detained a group of reporters and confiscated equipment from some photographers, deleting images from their cameras before returning them.

Since the hardliners returned to power in August they have effectively banned unsanctioned protests and frequently intervene to block demonstrations against their austere brand of Islam.

Taliban fighters walk toward journalists during a protest in Kabul on Tuesday. — AFP

The protest comes weeks after separate reports by the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said there were credible allegations of more than 100 extrajudicial killings by the Taliban since their takeover.

“I want to tell the world, tell the Taliban to stop killing. We want freedom, we want justice, we want human rights,” said protester Nayera Koahistani.

In a statement read aloud by protester Laila Basam, the demonstrators called on the Taliban “to stop its criminal machine”.

Women hold placards during a protest to demand an end to the extra-judicial killings of former officials of the previous regime, in Kabul on Tuesday. — AFP

The statement said former soldiers and government employees of the old regime are “under direct threat”, violating a general amnesty announced by the Taliban in August.

The protesters also aired objections to the ratcheting restrictions women are facing under Taliban rule. The government issued new guidelines at the weekend banning women from travelling long distances unless escorted by a close male relative.

“Women’s rights are human rights. We must defend our rights,” said Koahistani.

Video footage posted online on Tuesday showed another women’s protest held elsewhere in the capital that also called for women to be allowed education and work opportunities.

Previous articleResidents of Sindh coastal areas seek govt’s attention
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

KOLKATTA: India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics described as further evidence of...
Read more
World

Israeli air strike hits Syrian port of Latakia: state media

DAMASCUS: An Israeli air strike hit the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, the second such attack on the key facility this month, according...
Read more
World

Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu: 2021’s notable deaths

LONDON: From Britain's Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths of 2021. January Phil Spector, who...
Read more
World

Russia practices air strike near Western border after Putin warns against ‘red lines’

Russian forces have held a military exercise to practice repelling a massive airstrike by an adversary, Interfax reported on Monday. The exercise was held a...
Read more
World

China’s top body briefs media on white paper on Hong Kong’s democratic progress

The State Council Information Office of China (SCIO) on Monday held a press conference on the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under...
Read more
World

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's core territory ahead of local elections in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Disruption of Christmas celebrations shows real face of ‘fascist’ India: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the disruption of Christmas celebrations and burning of effigies of Santa Claus manifested the "real face" of...

Former India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid-19

Pakistan, India relations likely to remain thorny: experts

Explosion kills one, hurt two in Bannu

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.