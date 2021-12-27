PM to chair National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority Conference tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority Conference on Wednesday to connect the most prominent Muslim scholars at global level to come up with solutions to problems that challenge our society today.

The conference is aimed at examining the causes of moral and ethical degradation of the society that could be because of structural or ideational reasons. The conference will hold a longitudinal analysis of the Muslim world in general and Pakistan in particular to see how we deteriorated to this level to the point where many segments of our society are badly damaged and in need of repair.

Major theme of the conference is that the spiritual and intellectual crisis of the Muslim world preceeds its military and economic challenges so the military and economic challenges can be overcome only if psychological colonisation of the mind is first overcome.

This conference is outcome of series of ongoing conversations between power elites and thinking elites of Muslim world. As the world becomes multipolar and with diverse views on just about everything from human nature, law and governance to environment, all civilizations must pay their due share in contributing solutions to the collective challenges that society faces.

To present their views and have a discussion with Prime Minister on these important matters, the eminent scholars who are going to participate in the conference include Dr. Sayyed Hussein Nasr, Dr. Timothy winter, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr. Usman Bakar, Dr. Chandra Muzaffar and Dr. Recep Senturk.