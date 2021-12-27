NATIONAL

Fog on KP plains likely: Met Office

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Dense fog may return to Peshawar on Tuesday morning, restricting visibility to less than 100 meters, even less in the open areas, the Met Office forecast on Monday.

As cloud cover had fizzled out after Sunday rain, the moisture suspended in the air would turn into the fog that was expected to engulf most of the province.

The level of humidity further explains the density of the fog that is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts.

It said scattered to widespread rain with snowfall over hilly towns occurred across the province during the last 24 hours.

Rain recorded in Upper Dir 21 mm, Lower Dir 13 mm, Swat and Malamjaba 16 mm, Kalam 11 mm, Saidu Sharif 7 mm, Kakul 12 mm, Balakot 11 mm, Mohmand Ghalanai 8 mm, Mamad Gut 3 mm, Bajaur Pashat 7 mm, Khaar 5 mm, Cherat 6 mm, Pattan and Risalpur 3 mm each and Drosh 01 mm.

Staff Report

