Eight killed, four injured in shootings

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed while four others injured in two separate shooting incidents in Pakistan, media reported on Monday.

At least five people were killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two groups shot indiscriminately at each other in the Bannu district of the province, causing four deaths from one group and one from the other, police told media.

In Karachi, at least three people were killed and two others seriously injured in a firing incident.

Unknown men opened fire near a restaurant in the Banaras neighbourhood of the city. The victims were taken to a local hospital where the injured are being treated, rescue workers said.

The police have started investigating the shootings.

Staff Report

