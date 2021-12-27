World

China’s top body briefs media on white paper on Hong Kong’s democratic progress

By Mian Abrar

The State Council Information Office of China (SCIO) on Monday held a press conference on the white paper titled “Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems.”

Released on December 20, the white paper presents a comprehensive review of the origin and development of democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and the principles and position of the central government.

The white paper restores truth and distinguishes right from wrong, said Wang Zhenmin, head of the Institute of State Governance and director of the Center for Hong Kong and Macao Studies at Tsinghua University.

The white paper not only helps people understand the significance of the Legislative Council election of the HKSAR, but also provides a more comprehensive, accurate understanding of the advanced nature and superiority of HKSAR’s improved electoral system from a macro perspective, Wang said.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

