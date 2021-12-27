Appointment of NAB’s DG Lahore challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Jamil Ahmed as director general (DG) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A citizen, Muhammad Iqbal, has challenged the appointment of the NAB DG. The petitioner argued NAB DG was appointed in violation of the rules set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The petitioner prayed to declare the appointment notification of NAB DG null and void and he must be stopped from further working.

The petitioner made PM Principal Secretary and NAB Lahore DG as parties in the case.

Earlier, in a top-level reshuffle was carried out in the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday, including replacing the NAB director general in Lahore office.

NAB Director General Jamil Ahmad has been appointed as the new chief of Bureau’s Lahore Office replacing Director General Shahzad Saleem.

NAB Director General Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as director general of NAB Sukkur.

Outgoing NAB Sukkur Director General Arfan Baig has been directed to report to NAB Islamabad’s TR Division.

NAB A&P Wing Director General Masood Alam Khan has been appointed as director general of NAB Operations.