World

Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel camp in capital Sanaa

By Agencies

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it struck a Houthi rebel camp in the capital Sanaa, as it intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed fighters.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis in the civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the rebel-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014 pitting the government against the Houthis who control much of the north.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed as a result of the war, leaving the country in what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia has long accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with sophisticated weapons and its Hezbollah proxy of training the rebels, charges Tehran denies.

On Saturday, the coalition launched a “large-scale” military operation against the Houthis after missiles fired by the rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years.

Those air raids on Saturday killed three civilians, including a child and a woman, Yemeni medics told the AFP news agency.

Previous articlePolice says ‘no sign of sexual assault on teenage girl’s body’
Next articleFollow in Quaid’s footsteps, says CM Murad
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Putin doesn’t rule out options to respond to NATO’s eastward expansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he doesn't rule out various options for responding to NATO's further eastward expansion. "It depends on the...
Read more
World

China launches new camera satellite with 5m resolution to find resources

China on Sunday launched a new satellite with a camera that can take pictures of the ground with a resolution of five meters, according...
Read more
World

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said on Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are...
Read more
World

Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel on Sunday unveiled a plan to spend more than $300 million to double the Jewish settler population in the Golan Heights, 40 years...
Read more
World

Russia completes 10,000-troop drills near Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia announced Saturday that more than 10,000 troops had finished month-long drills near Ukraine, amid Western accusations that Moscow was plotting an invasion...
Read more
World

Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

CAPE TOWN: South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. "The passing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Another illegal hydrant demolished in Karachi

The Water Board Anti-Theft Cell in-charge and the Chief Security Officer Water Board conducted a joint grand operation against illegal hydrants and demolished another...

Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail spar on Twitter over use of furnace oil for power generation

Karachi looks for alternative fuels amidst gas crisis

Govt hits back at Sharifs after affidavit revelation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.