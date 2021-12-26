Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel camp in capital Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it struck a Houthi rebel camp in the capital Sanaa, as it intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed fighters.

The coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis in the civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the rebel-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014 pitting the government against the Houthis who control much of the north.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed as a result of the war, leaving the country in what the United Nations has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia has long accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with sophisticated weapons and its Hezbollah proxy of training the rebels, charges Tehran denies.

On Saturday, the coalition launched a “large-scale” military operation against the Houthis after missiles fired by the rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years.

Those air raids on Saturday killed three civilians, including a child and a woman, Yemeni medics told the AFP news agency.