NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns ‘extrajudicial killing’ of six in occupied Kashmir

By Staff Report
A Kashmiri refugee in Pakistan-administered Kashmir looks on as she shouts slogans as she takes part in an anti-Indian protest rally in Muzaffarabad on August 18, 2019. - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 18 welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, a day after India slammed the rare meeting. (Photo by SAJJAD QAYYUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the extrajudicial killing of six people in occupied Kashmir by members of the Indian security forces.

In the first “cordon and search operation”, the police “neutralised” one Faheem Bhat — who it accused of killing a police official — in the village Kalan Sirgufwara town of Anantnag city, The New Indian Express reported.

In the next 48 hours, the raiding teams killed five more in what the report claimed were anti-terrorist operations.

“Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings […] by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The spokesperson said a 19-year-old student was among those killed by the Indian forces with impunity in Islamabad (Anantnag). At least 18 people have been killed in December so far, he recalled.

The spokesperson said the occupation army had intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of the people of Kashmir, as the extra-judicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search operations continued unabated.

He said the burial of the last remains of the dead at undisclosed locations since April 2020 without the consent and presence of their families was yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behaviour and moral bankruptcy of Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh combine.

The official said India should be well aware that no amount of oppression and use of force could break the will of the valiant people of Kashmir who were resolutely standing up against the state terrorism in the region, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Kashmir.

The violations must be investigated by an independent commission of inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019, he added.

Kashmir has been disputed by India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. In August 2019, India constitutional autonomy of the disputed region, inflaming religious tensions.

Many people saw the move as another step in the erosion of Muslim rights by India’s Hindu-nationalist government.

In recent months, freedom fighters have also intensified attacks on village council members and other leaders in Kashmir. Many have been shot dead in the recent past, prompting police to move thousands of them to high-security zones.

Many of those attacked belong to the BJP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Previous articleAffidavit of former GB judge prepared in Sharif’s presence: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Affidavit of former GB judge prepared in Sharif’s presence: minister

ISLAMABAD: The notorious affidavit of a former Gilgit-Baltistan judge that accused the judiciary of bias against members of the Sharif family was prepared in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi receives first winter rain

KARACHI: Karachi received its first winter showers intermittently throughout the day on Sunday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to remain...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 358 new cases, two deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 358 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The overall tally of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Christians celebrate Christmas among friends

ISLAMABAD: There is a festive mood in Islamabad. "Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," sings Rimsha Kausar, as she decorates her Christmas tree...
Read more
Top Headlines

Trickle-down misery: How Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

KABUL: Afghan businessman Shoaib Barak is struggling to pay his workers and suppliers, unable to access funds from a banking system crippled by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Something major’ in country’s politics will happen soon: Ayaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq has said that "something major" in the country's politics will happen in the coming days, Geo News...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Christians celebrate Christmas among friends

ISLAMABAD: There is a festive mood in Islamabad. "Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," sings Rimsha Kausar, as she decorates her Christmas tree...

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for Covid-19

Trickle-down misery: How Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

Canada’s Shapovalov tests positive for Covid in Sydney

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.