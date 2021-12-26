NATIONAL

Local body elections likely to be postponed in Sindh

By News Desk

Local government elections are likely to be postponed in Sindh, as sources revealed on Wednesday.

As per sources, the authorities could not carry out delimitation of constituencies for the local body polls.

Sources further stated that at the Sindh government’s request, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the schedule for delimitation.

It is pertinent to note that the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed last month, is yet to be formally implemented.

The bill has received widespread criticism from the opposition, who have criticised it as a move by the provincial government to absorb the authority of the local bodies.

News Desk

