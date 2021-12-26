Follow in Quaid’s footsteps, says CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paying, rich tribute to the father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, said that it was his vision and untiring leadership that enabled people of the country to lead a respectable life.

CM Murad, while talking to the media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Mazar-e-Quaid stated that “December 25 is a great day that our great leader was born to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent towards a separate country. Now it becomes our utmost responsibility to follow in his footsteps and strengthen Pakistan by strengthening democracy.”

He was accompanied by his cabinet members, the Sindh chief secretary, IG Police and other top officers. Shah said that he has visited the Mazar and offered fateha for the great leader, “Great leaders are born in centuries, and the nations achieve the targets of progress and prosperity when they follow the guidelines of their leaders,” he said.

The CM added that locals must strengthen democracy, establish rule of law, respect human rights, including those of the minorities, empower women, improve the educational system and inculcate the spirit of tolerance. “These were a few guidelines of our Quaid,” he said.

“The purpose of visiting Mazar of Quaid on his birth anniversary is to reaffirm our commitment to follow the footprints of our Quaid to make Pakistan a great nation.” Earlier, the chief minister laid a floral wreath on the mazar and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for notables of the Christian community at CM House to celebrate Christmas with them. The programme was attended by Minister for Minorities Gianchand Israni, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, MPA Naveed Anthony, Bishop Frederick John (Church of Pakistan), Mr. Zafar Iqbal, Pastor Mouzzam John, Pastor Robin Raz, Pastor Ashar Mansha, Pastor Pervaiz Lazar, Pastor Shafqat Gill, Bishop Gulfam Jawed Cardinal Joseph Coutts /Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Roma Mushtaq Matto, Mushtaq Matto, Amant Zia, Razzaq and others.

The CM said that the Christian community, like other communities, has contributed a lot to the development of different sectors such as education, health, and social. He assured them that he would visit them shortly and resolve their issues, if any.

The chief minister exchanged views with them on different matters of mutual interest and had tea and sweets with them. On the occasion, the chief minister cut a cake along with them and shared the meal. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was happy to receive notable Christian community members at CM House.

“We, the PPP, respect minorities and consider them like our brothers and sisters,” he said. Shah continued that his government had given people equal rights.