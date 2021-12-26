NATIONAL

Affidavit of former GB judge prepared in Sharif’s presence: minister

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The notorious affidavit of a former Gilgit-Baltistan judge that accused the judiciary of bias against members of the Sharif family was prepared in the presence of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib claimed Sunday.

In a tweet, the minister recalled that the fact that retired Justice Rana Muhammad Shamim remained an office-bearer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was admitted by his own son on television.

This confirmed that the document — which was prepared in London — was written in Sharif’s presence to attack the institution of the judiciary, the minister observed.

This was the reason the court in a verdict against Sharif likened him to a “godfather of the Sicilian mafia”, Habib said.

In November, Shamim opened Pandora’s box claiming former chief justice Saqib Nisar did not want Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to be released on bail ahead of the general elections in July 2018.

The two were convicted in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to their ownership of four multi-million-dollar London apartments weeks before the elections on July 25. When their counsels moved the high court for suspension of the conviction, the case was adjourned until the last week of July.

Nisar had travelled to the mountainous region for vacations in 2018, an affidavit Shamim purportedly signed in London during a trip to the British capital last month, said.

On one occasion, the then top judge appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to the Supreme Court registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Once able to get in touch with the judge, Mr Nisar ordered him that “Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he [Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.”

The other judge was not named in the affidavit.

Earlier this month, the government placed Shamim on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), thereby barring him from flying abroad.

