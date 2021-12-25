HEADLINES

Providing security to Saudi is Pakistan’s ‘responsibility and duty’: Alvi

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the people of Pakistan fully believe that the security of Saudi Arabia is their responsibility and duty, noting that Islamabad will never hesitate to fulfil this responsibility whenever it is needed.

His comments came during a meeting with Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia Speaker Sheikh Abdullah al-Sheikh at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad late on Friday, SPA reported.

During the meeting, Alvi valued the sincere stances and great support to Pakistan offered by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their solidarity with Pakistan in all issues that concern it.

Al-Sheikh and his delegation visited Pakistan and met with a number of high-ranking Pakistani officials, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Alvi praised the huge developmental transformations in the Kingdom in light of the Vision 2030 reform plan, pointing out that the crown prince has a sharp vision for the future, expressing his admiration for the establishment of the city of NEOM and the other unique megaprojects, wishing the Kingdom more prosperity, development and progress.

He noted the great role played by the Kingdom to help achieve security and stability for the Afghan people, and find solutions for the situation in Afghanistan, stressing that the security of the country is essential for the stability of the region and the whole world.

He also praised the huge efforts made by the crown prince to hold the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was called by the Kingdom and hosted by Pakistan to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Alvi praised the Kingdom for all that it contributes to improving the situation in the Islamic world.

Alvi stressed the importance of bilateral work and cooperation at the legislative level between the Shoura Council and the National Assembly of Pakistan, noting that this visit will contribute to achieving the joint interests of the two countries.

Al-Sheikh praised the distinguished relations and strong ties between the Kingdom and Pakistan at all levels, stressing that these relations have the full support of the leaderships of both countries.

He referred to the growing parliamentary cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Pakistani Parliament, stressing that these meetings will contribute to deepening cooperation between the two countries in the best interest and welfare of their peoples.

The meeting tackled a number of issues of common concern between the Kingdom and Pakistan and reviewed the economic, investment, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them to boost the Saudi–Pakistani partnership.

Previous articlePakistan celebrates birth anniversary of Jinnah
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

China and Hungary, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), have announced scholarships for Pakistani students for the 2022-23 in-take. Students can apply before...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Afghan govts must institutionally coordinate to counter terrorism, says ambassador

Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan has urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to focus on the need for institutional coordination between...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad derides Maryam for ‘celebrating her defeat’ in KP LG polls

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry ridiculed opposition parties on Thursday by stating that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been "celebrating her...
Read more
HEADLINES

Turkey-Iran-Pakistan cargo train restarts after 10-year halt

KARACHI: Following a 10-year hiatus, a freight train service between Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan was re-launched on Tuesday in a major boost for trade...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad says ‘religious extremist’ parties like TLP, JUI-F will harm Pakistan

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry stated on Tuesday that "religious extremist" political parties such as the recently unbanned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam...
Read more
HEADLINES

Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to series sweep against West Indies

KARACHI: Pakistan's opening pair Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam's 158-run opening stand on Thursday powered their side to a series sweep as they...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

KOUROU: The world's most powerful space telescope is set to blast off on Saturday to its outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth,...

Pope calls for humility in Christmas Eve mass

England ring changes as Australia hand Boland a debut

Epaper – December 25 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.