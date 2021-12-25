Pakistan celebrates birth anniversary of Jinnah

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The 145th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated today with national zeal throughout the country.

Saturday is a public holiday nationwide.

The flag will be hoisted atop public and private buildings. The day dawned with a Quran recital at Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change-of-guards ceremony is being held at the building.

A large number of people from all walks of life are expected to visit the mausoleum to pay tribute to Jinnah for the services he rendered for creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The celebrations aimed at educating youth about Jinnah’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology. As part of these celebrations, various events, including seminars, debates, exhibitions and shows of performing arts have been held across the country.

Several special seminars and ceremonies have been arranged across the city to pay tribute to the great leader. Live television and radio programmes will be conducted and documentaries related to his life and work will be telecast.

IMRAN EMPHASIZES HARD WORK, PERSEVERANCE

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized on youth to adopt Jinnah’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication, Radio Pakistan reported.

We, as a nation, need to adopt these attributes to realise his vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan, said the prime minister.

Khan said Jinnah realised the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where the people — irrespective of their faith and caste — could enjoy the freedom of belief and the right to equal opportunities.

He said: “Today we celebrate the birthday of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

It was a matter of privilege for our generation and our children to be born in an independent Pakistan — something that wouldn’t have been our destiny without the struggle of Jinnah, he added.

“His determination to unify a nation despite huge challenges and opposition was only possible due to his perseverance.

He had a firm faith in Almighty Allah and followed the principles of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) that guided him through difficulties and challenges.”

“As per Jinnah’s vision, our government is striving for a society free of corruption and a system that helps the poor and underprivileged citizens,” Khan said.

Pakistan is facing both internal and external challenges and the only solution to overcome these is to live by the Quaid’s ideals of unity, faith and discipline, he added.

He said it was a day to join together in the same spirit as our forefathers did during the independence movement. “Let us shun our differences based on caste, creed and faith and work in unison.”

He said: “I pray Almighty Allah to grant us strength and unity to realize our destiny of becoming the strongest nation on earth as envisioned by our Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

ABIDE BY RULES FOR PROGRESS: ALVI

In a statement issued by his office, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the nation to follow the “great guiding principles” of Jinnah to make Pakistan a great country.

Today marks the 145th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who with his determination and unmatched character turned the dream of Pakistan into reality.#QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/WZWN4nqYjg — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2021

The whole nation paid tribute to the father of the nation who made the utmost struggle for the independence of the Muslims of the subcontinent — a separate and independent state for them, the president said.

He said due to Jinnah’s tireless efforts, capabilities, determination, and extraordinary character that he materialised his dream of the creation of Pakistan.

The president said that in order to cope with the prevailing challenges, the nation should follow the founder’s golden principles of faith unity and discipline.

He also called for working through discipline, brotherhood, and dedication for the nation’s prosperity which also required the contribution of all segments, ethnicities including minorities.

The president also urged the nation to make a pledge for making Pakistan a great and strong country.

Separately, in a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said Jinnah’s vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan and his principles of unity, faith and discipline are imperative for our success as a nation.