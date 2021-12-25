Leaders send Christmas greetings

“The festivities of Christmas teach us universal love, brotherhood, tolerance and self-sacrifice which plays a pivotal role in moving any society on the path of development.”

“The birth of Prophet Jesus is considered a symbol of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for the entire humanity throughout the world.

“He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion.

“He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, Prophet Jesus’ teachings are for adherents of all religions.”

The prime minister said the sincere and invaluable services rendered by the Christians in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country had always been commendable.

“Being equal citizens of the state, the Government will empower them to use their abilities for national development. Our policies are geared towards creating harmony and cohesion between people of all faiths.”

He said: “Our government is doing its utmost duty to bring you into the national mainstream so that you can play your role as active citizens in the society in a positive way and help this country move on the path of development.”

“Our constitution enshrined Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and safeguarded the legitimate interests of minorities,” he said adding the Quaid had assured religious freedom and security for all communities irrespective of their religion, profession and ethnic origin.

He said the government of Pakistan held a sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

The present government will continue to safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities, he added.

“We are committed to building a society that respects difference and finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens.”

The office of the president also extended his “heartiest felicitations”. It observed the Muslims “deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty”.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of Christmas, 2021 On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest felicitations and wish Merry Christmas to our Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.#Christmas#Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/mt6XBMhqP4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2021

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also extended the felicitations on behalf of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) chairman and service chiefs.

CJCSC & Services Chiefs extend felicitations to Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on #Christmas. From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal. #MerryChristmas🎄 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

“From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal,” the tweet read.

Sharif called for celebrating shared values and brotherhood in his message.

Heartiest congratulations to the Christian community around the world, particularly to the Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters on the auspicisous occasion of Christmas. May the day be the harbinger of peace, love and hope! Let us celebrate our shared values & brotherhood today — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 25, 2021

“Heartiest congratulations to the Christian community around the world, particularly to the Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.”

— With additional input from APP