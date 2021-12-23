NATIONAL

Three injured in DI Khan as PTI, PPP workers embroil in clash during KP LG polls recount

By News Desk

At least three men sustained bullet and stab wounds in a clash between PTI and PPP party workers during the recount of votes at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) district, on Thursday.

As per the DI Khan police, both sides have registered complaints against each other at the Cantt Police station.

Earlier, an ANP candidate for the mayor’s slot in city council had been shot dead a day ahead of the ballot.

ANP leader Umar Khattab Sherani, who was a candidate for the tehsil’s mayorship, was shot dead outside his residence early Saturday.

District Police Officer Najm ul Hasnain said a case has been registered against two unidentified, armed suspects on the complaint of the deceased leader’s brother.

The police official said the brother did not mention enmity with anyone, while disclosing that five teams have been constituted to investigate the case — three police teams and two of the counter-terrorism department (CTD).

He further said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and other evidence has been gathered, with a forensic team also investigating the case.

It is pertinent to note that the recently held first phase of 2021 local government elections in KP have seen multiple incidents of violence.

Several other alleged attacks and clashes were also reported from different districts of KP ahead and during the polls.

 

