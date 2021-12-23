Karachi reports six new suspected cases of Omicron

Karachi has reported six suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday, as per the sources within Sindh Health Department.

The sources stated that the samples taken from the suspected patients have been sent to a private hospital for further confirmation and the patients have been shifted to a quarantine centre.

The sources further revealed that suspected patients have a travel history. Four of them arrived in Karachi from South Africa, where the Omicron variant originated, and two others from Britain.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan has so far reported one confirmed and 33 suspected cases of Omicron, apart from the latest suspected cases from Karachi.

Earlier on December 13, The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) had confirmed it had detected Pakistan’s first-ever case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a patient, who had no travel history, through gene-sequencing.

A week later, second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus had been reported from Karachi, as per the sources within the Sindh Health Department.

As per reports, at least 32 suspected cases were reported in Balochistan’s Kalat district during a vaccination and diagnostic process, a provincial health department official stated on Wednesday.

However, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) did not confirm any cases of the strain in Kalat, Balochistan.