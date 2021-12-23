COAS appreciates troops’ combat readiness during LoC visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC), according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the COAS was briefed on the ground situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, the ISPR said.

The army chief interacted with the troops deployed along LoC in Kot Kotera Sector and appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

The COAS emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LoC.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.