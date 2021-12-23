NATIONAL

COAS appreciates troops’ combat readiness during LoC visit

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC), according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the COAS was briefed on the ground situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, the ISPR said.

The army chief interacted with the troops deployed along LoC in Kot Kotera Sector and appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

The COAS emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LoC.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Previous articleAstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds
Next articleUS defeat Ireland by 26 runs in T20 contest
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz urges his party to ‘prepare’ in order to end ‘nexus between NAB and PM Imran’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has urged his party to gear up, as the time to "end the nexus between the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi reports six new suspected cases of Omicron

Karachi has reported six suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday, as per the sources within Sindh Health Department. The sources stated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three injured in DI Khan as PTI, PPP workers embroil in clash during KP LG polls recount

At least three men sustained bullet and stab wounds in a clash between PTI and PPP party workers during the recount of votes at...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran inaugurates special technology zone in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone, and signed agreements for bringing investments worth $300 million for...
Read more
NATIONAL

British parliament expresses concern over human rights violations in IOK

British Parliament on Wednesday expressed concerns over human rights violations by armed forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK). According to Dawn, as many as 28 members...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPNE discusses digital media ecosystem with PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Wednesday called on the Prime Minister's Focal Person for Digital Media Dr. Arsalan Khalid. The CPNE...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Liverpool fight back to beat Leicester in League Cup

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham...

Ramos sent off in PSG draw

US defeat Ireland by 26 runs in T20 contest

COAS appreciates troops’ combat readiness during LoC visit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.