CPNE discusses digital media ecosystem with PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) Wednesday called on the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr. Arsalan Khalid.

The CPNE delegation was led by its President Kazam Khan while Ayaz Khan, Irshad Arif, Sardar Khan Niazi and Farooq Tahir were also present.

The delegation discussed with Dr Arsalan Khalid about integrated digital media ecosystem in the country. The meeting agreed that a strategy for digital transformation of newspapers would be formulated and in line with the vision of digitalisation to the regional level.

Last week, the CPNE delegation also had met with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting during which the Information Minister announced the incorporation of CPNE-affiliated electronic newspapers into digital media advertising.

The Focal Person for Digital Media informed the delegation that the application date for the Digital Advertising Policy has been extended till December 31 to ensure digital participation of all stakeholders.

Talking to the delegation, Dr. Arsalan Khalid said that the government is fully aware that digital media is a reality keeping in view the fact that the government is making every effort to promote a better digital media ecosystem. He said that in this regard, organizations like CPNE can play key role.