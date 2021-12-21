NATIONAL

Covid-19: Punjab lifts time-related restrictions on commercial activities

By News Desk
Women shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) has announced lifting all time-related restrictions on commercial activities across the province.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, businesses and markets in the province can operate 24/7 while adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), including maintaining social distancing, wearing of facemasks and use of hand sanitiser.

PSHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said the notification came into force with immediate effect in all 36 districts of the province and instructed local administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced a new travel policy for passengers travelling directly from the United Kingdom to Pakistan.

According to the revised policy, all passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival, in addition to the mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols already in place, said NCOC Deputy Director Abdul Qadeer Awan.

The NCOC also announced to lower the age limit for the administration of Covid-19 booster jabs. Individuals aged 30 years and above are now eligible for the administration of a Covid-19 booster dose and can get a booster shot of their own choice from January 1, 2022.

News Desk

