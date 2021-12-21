Ali Raza Bhutta tasked to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday assigned the charge of petroleum division to Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, with immediate effect until further orders.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, Ali Raza Bhutta has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Petroleum Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

On December 11, the government had removed Secretary Petroleum Dr Arshad Mahmood, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service and assigned additional charge for the post of Secretary, Petroleum Division to Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary, Power Division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.

However, the government on 21st December, 2021 has transferred and posted Ali Raza Bhutta as Secretary Petroleum.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past three years, the government has given the reins of Ministry of Energy and its two wings i.e. power and petroleum to federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Babar, SAPM Shahzad Qasim and SAPM Tabish Gauhar as well as and federal secretaries Irfan Ali, Umar Rasul, Asad Hayauddin and Dr Arshad Mahmood etc to change state of affairs.

However, no improvement in the state of affairs of Ministry of Energy so far been reported.