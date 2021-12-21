Abid Ali experiences chest pain while batting during match in Karachi

Test cricketer Abid Ali experienced chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex today. The cricketer was immediately taken to a hospital in Karachi.

It is pertinent to note that the 34-year-old batsman was batting for the Punjab side on the final day of the match when he felt the discomfort. He underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) at the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

As per the details, Abid underwent precautionary medical tests and all his “initial reports were clear”, a PCB official said, adding that the cricketer was “feeling better” not experiencing any pain anymore.

The PCB official further revealed that Abid had felt pain in the “shoulder area” and experienced “uneasiness and heaviness”.

Abid, hails from Lahore, and was in superb form recently during the two-match Test series in Bangladesh. He had top scored in both the innings of the opening Test against the Tigers. That coupled with his 39 in the only innings of the second Test had earned him player of the series honour.