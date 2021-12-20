Sports

Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape of teenage girl

By News Desk

The Islamabad police have named Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah in a case for allegedly aiding in rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the girl, in the complaint, said that Yasir’s friend Farhan had allegedly raped her at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her.

“When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls. He said that he is a very influential person and knows a high-ranking official […] Yasir and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls,” she alleged in the FIR.

The complainant also alleged that the cricketer had warned her of “dire consequences” if she approached the authorities over the incident.

She added that when she approached the police, “the cricketer proposed to buy me a flat and bear my expenses for the next 18 years”.

 

Pakistan Today
