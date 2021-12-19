Shibli Faraz escapes attack, driver injured

DARRA ADAM KHEL: The vehicle of Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz was attacked with stones by unknown assailants in Darra Adam Khel, Kohat on Sunday. However, the minister escaped the attack unhurt.

Reportedly, the security guard and driver of the minister have sustained injuries in the incident.

As per details, Shibli Faraz was travelling from Kohat to Peshawar after casting his vote in the local government elections when his car came under attack.

Minster of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary

took it to Twitter and condemned the incident. He mentioned that unknown people opened fired on the car of Shibli Faraz at Dara Adam Khel. During the incident, he remained save but his driver was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

“Thankfully, he remained safe but unfortunately the driver is seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital.

“We strongly condemn this incident,” he wrote.

According to the details shared by police, unknown people pelted stones on the car of Senator.