Islamic countries meet in Islamabad to discuss aid for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Envoys from 57 Islamic nations were meeting in Islamabad today for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan while testing diplomatic ties with its new Taliban rulers.

Hours later, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West also reached. After arriving for his maiden visit after assuming office in October, he tweeted: “Pleased to be in Islamabad for an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, focused on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. [It’s] a timely and important initiative.”

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Bosnia, Malaysia and Indonesia also arrived earlier today. They were welcomed by Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Many of them continued to arrive until Saturday night. Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad in the afternoon and was welcomed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is among the delegates, alongside others from the United States, China, Russia, Germany, the European Union and the United Nations.

Today, the capital is on lockdown, ring-fenced with barbed wire barriers and shipping-container roadblocks where police and soldiers stood guard.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world’s worst humanitarian emergency with a combined food, fuel and cash crisis.

After the Taliban’s lightning return to power, billions of dollars in aid and assets were frozen by the international community, and the nation of 38 million now faces a bitter winter.

The meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the biggest major conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August.

No nations have yet formally recognised the Taliban government and diplomats face the delicate task of channelling aid to the stricken Afghan economy without also propping up the hardline Islamists.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the meeting would speak “for the people of Afghanistan” rather than “a particular group”.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were the only three countries to recognise the previous Taliban government of 1996 to 2001.

Qureshi said there was a difference between “recognition and engagement” with the new order in Kabul.

“Let us nudge them through persuasion, through incentives, to move in the right direction,” he told reporters ahead of the OIC meeting.

“A policy of coercion and intimidation did not work. If it had worked, we wouldn’t have been in this situation.”

GRIM SITUATION

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN agencies have warned of the humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan and its 38 million people. Hospitals are desperately short of medicines, up to 95 percent of all households face food shortages, the poverty level is soaring toward 90 percent and the Afghani, the national currency, is in free fall.

Pakistan has been at the forefront in pressing for world engagement in Afghanistan. Qureshi said Friday he has warned in talks with many foreign ministers — including with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington — that a total collapse in Afghanistan will hurt efforts to fight terrorism and trigger a massive exodus from the country.

Refugees will become economic migrants, he added, meaning they would not want to stay in neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran but will try to reach Europe and North America.

Qureshi also warned that if Afghans are left without help, militant groups such as al-Qaida and the regional Islamic State affiliate will regroup and flourish amid the chaos.

The OIC has leverage because of its nature as an Islamic organisation and Qureshi expressed hope the summit will also be an opportunity for the world’s Muslim nations to press upon the Taliban the imperative of allowing girls to attend school at all levels and for women to return to their jobs in full.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson centre, said OIC nations could do more, suggesting they work through their religious scholars and have them interact directly with the Taliban.

For now, it would be difficult for the West to engage with the Taliban, Kugelman said, adding that such an interaction would be tantamount to admitting defeat in the 20-year war.

For the Taliban, it would be the “final satisfaction of being able to engage […] from the standpoint of victor,” he said.

“The Taliban defeated the West … their powerful militaries and caused them to suffer through a chaotic and humiliating final withdrawal,” he said. “For the West to turn around and bury the hatchet with the Taliban, this would amount to a legitimisation of its defeat.”

— With additional input from AFP, AP