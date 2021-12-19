NATIONAL

Death toll in Karachi gas explosion rises to 17

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Another victim of Saturday’s gas explosion in a sewage system in Karachi succumbed to wounds, a health official said Sunday, taking the toll to 17.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building in the Sher Shah Village neighbourhood.

The powerful blast destroyed the bank building. Video footage aired by television stations showed the entire structure of the Sher Shah branch was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below.

The impact of the blast damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris onto a gas station on the other side of the building.

Jokhio said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Senior police officer Sarafar Nawaz Shaikh said investigators were not ruling out the possibility the explosion was the work of militants. “We will come up with a clear version once the explosives experts complete their job,” he said.

Witness Mohammad Sameer said he was in the crowded bank branch moments before the blast but left shortly before the explosion. He said he rushed back to the damaged bank to rescue victims.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

Mukhtar Abro, a local administrator, said illegal construction over the sewage area of the explosion was under notice to vacate and the structures were to be demolished.

— With additional input from AP

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Islamic countries meet in Islamabad to discuss aid for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Envoys from 57 Islamic nations were meeting in Islamabad today for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan while testing...

