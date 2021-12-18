NATIONAL

D.I. Khan mayoral hopeful gunned down

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: An Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for Dera Ismail Khan mayor was shot dead outside his residence late Friday, a party spokesperson said.

According to police, unidentified gunmen riding a motorbike targeted Omar Khitab Sherani, city president of the party, outside his residence in the Model Town neighbourhood, killing him on the spot.

His body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem assessment.

“We want justice and we want it now. This cannot go on any more,” Samar Haroon Bilour tweeted.

Sherani was a candidate for the office of mayor in local body elections, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on December 19 (Sunday). In the second phase, the elections will be held in 18 districts of the province on January 16.

Police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned it off while beginning the hunt for the attackers.

The killing has sparked a debate on whether or not the election for the mayor will go ahead as planned.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed grief over the incident and directed police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Khan’s adviser on information Muhammad Ali Saif said the killers would be arrested soon.

Staff Report

