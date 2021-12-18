10 killed, several injured in Karachi gas explosion

KARACHI: A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in the Sher Shah Village neighbourhood of Karachi killed at least 10 people and injured 13 others Saturday, police and a health official said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building.

Jokhio said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Station House Officer (SHO) Zafar Ali Shah said the bank had already been given notice to vacate the premises so the drain could be cleaned.

Dr. Sabir Memon at Trauma Center Karachi said 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured, at least three critically. He said several injured were sent to the intensive care unit.

Jokhio said windows were shattered in nearby buildings and a parked vehicle nearby was also badly damaged.

Eyewitnesses said many people were buried underneath the debris of the building. Two excavators have been called to the site to remove the debris and rescue anyone trapped there.

A bomb disposal unit has arrived at the location to investigate the cause of the blast after police conclude their search operation.

A statement from the bank said it was “closely monitoring the situation” under the guidance of the authorities.

“Currently, the focus of the bank is to work closely with the authorities in facilitating all rescue and relief efforts and provide support to the families of the affected.

“Our main concern is the safety of our customers and our staff. We continue to serve our customers across Karachi and the rest of the country,” it added.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.