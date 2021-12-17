Sports

PCB allows franchises to induct more players for PSL-7

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to induct more players into the squad for the tournament’s seventh edition.

The board has allowed the franchises to move the cap up from 18 to 20 players, while the two additions should either be domestic or a combination of domestic and foreign, sources said.

However, the franchises will not be allowed to induct two foreign players. The selection of the additional players will be done next month, just days before the league begins — on January 27. The PSL draft took place last week.

The decision was taken after the PSL franchises had requested the PCB to increase the team players, given the uncertainty due to the current coronavirus situation, sources said.

PCB also aims to increase the importance of domestic players through the decision, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies — scheduled from Dec 18-22 — was postponed after several West Indies players tested positive for COVID-19 during the three-match T20 series.

After the announcement, PCB Chief Operating Office Salman Naseer said that although there was “no breach of the biosecure bubble at all,” but the board had become extra cautious for PSL.

Previous articleDespite rising inflation, PTI has won majority by-polls since 2018
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Martin Guptill to become the best T20I hitter in 2021

Mohammad Rizwan has had a golden year in T20 international cricket in 2021 and there are no surprise that most records from the calendar...
Read more
Sports

PCB introduces position of ‘Power Hitting’ coach

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started looking for new coaches for the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) with the introduction of Power Hitting Coach. In...
Read more
Sports

Smith and bowlers put Australia in box seat against England

ADELAIDE: Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 and then reduced England to 17-2 after a near-flawless evening session to take charge of the day-night...
Read more
HEADLINES

Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to series sweep against West Indies

KARACHI: Pakistan's opening pair Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam's 158-run opening stand on Thursday powered their side to a series sweep as they...
Read more
HEADLINES

Green and clean Olympic villages ready for Beijing 2022

The Olympic villages in Beijing's city center, Yanqing District and neighboring Zhangjiakou City are getting ready to welcome athletes from around the world, the...
Read more
Sports

West Indies postpone Pak ODI series after emergence of fresh Covid-19 cases

The One-day International (ODI) series between West Indies and Pakistan, that was scheduled to begin in Karachi on December 18, has been postponed and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three-day holiday in Capital but no suspension of mobile services

Mobile services will not be suspended during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, which will be held in Islamabad for three days from...

US recognises Pakistan’s efforts to counter terrorism in 2020

Winter vacations in schools to start from Jan 3: NCOC

World must respond to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.