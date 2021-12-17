Despite rising inflation, PTI has won majority by-polls since 2018

ISLAMABAD: Despite skyrocketing price hike and inflation, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has managed to win majority seats in by-elections held for National and Provincial Assembly seats since year 2018 while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party have followed.

From October 2018 to date, by elections have been held on 64 national and provincial assembly seats across the country, of which the PTI has won 21 by-elections held since general elections in year 2018, followed by its rival, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has won 17 constituencies. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), meanwhile, has taken 11 seats.

Even though the PTI outdid other political parties in by-polls, a closer look at each province shows that the ruling party only managed to put up an impressive show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it is currently in power.

In fact, in the northern province, the PTI not only secured seven by-polls out of the total 13 held, it was also able to snatch an extra three for itself which had gone to other parties in the July 2018 national polls.

However, it did lose five constituencies to other political parties in the province as well.

In Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous and hotly-contested province, where the PTI is also in power, the PML-N edged out the PTI.

Here, the PML-N came out on top with the most constituencies under its belt.

Out of the 29 national and provincial constituencies which were up for grabs in the by-polls held in Punjab, the PML-N was successful in 14, while the PTI won 10. Not only that, the PML-N also managed to flip three constituencies which had been won by the ruling party in the general election 2018, while the PTI only managed to snatch two constituencies from the PML-N.

There were no surprises in Sindh either. The results of the by-polls were similar to those of the 2018 general polls.

Out of the 16 national and provincial constituencies in Sindh, where voters cast their ballots again, the PPP retained its 11 constituencies, while the PTI retained its three. There was only one seat that flipped from the PTI to PPP.

Meanwhile, none of the seats in Balochistan changed hands.