NATIONAL

Afghanistan slashes Pakistan’s citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides

By Agencies
This picture taken on January 18, 2010 shows a Pakistani worker sorting kinnow (mandarin oranges) at an orchard in the agricultural town of Bhalwal. Pakistan is the sixth largest producer of kinnow and oranges in the world, with a production of 2.5 million tonnes. There are around 200 kinnow processing units in the country with most of them been established quite recently, contributing in the quality of kinnow for export purposes. AFP PHOTO/ AAMIR QURESHI (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

PESHAWAR: The Afghan government, in an effort to provide relief to the fruit traders on both sides of the border, revised the tariff on Pakistani citrus, reducing it to Rs10 from Rs33 per kilogramme, the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Industry (PAJCCI) said.

PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI co-president Khan Jan Alokozai, who along with the Afghan union of fresh fruit traders, met the Afghan minister for industry and commerce and the Ministry of Finance to solicit the Afghan government’s support in resolving the issue on an urgent basis.

Last week PAJCCI held a stakeholders meeting with Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the issue of held citrus consignments and high tariff impacting the trade, striving to bring it to limelight for immediate resolution to save businesses from loss.

Previous articleAdoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution for self determination at UNGA a ray of hope for Kashmiris: FO
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution for self determination at UNGA a ray of hope for Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that the adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus at the United Nations General Assembly will provide...
Read more
NATIONAL

Despite rising inflation, PTI has won majority by-polls since 2018

ISLAMABAD: Despite skyrocketing price hike and inflation, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has managed to win majority seats in by-elections held for National and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Students in Punjab to observe winter vacations from Dec 23

LAHORE: Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas on Friday announced that the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faulty checks result into escape of second Omicron victim in Karachi

KARACHI: A second case of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus has been reported from Karachi but the infected person has escaped from quarantine under...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three-day holiday in Capital but no suspension of mobile services

Mobile services will not be suspended during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, which will be held in Islamabad for three days from...
Read more
NATIONAL

US recognises Pakistan’s efforts to counter terrorism in 2020

The annual US report on terrorism has recognised Pakistan’s efforts in 2020 to counter terror financing and restrain Indian-backed militant groups from conducting attacks in Pakistan. In...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Students in Punjab to observe winter vacations from Dec 23

LAHORE: Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas on Friday announced that the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province...

Faulty checks result into escape of second Omicron victim in Karachi

Three-day holiday in Capital but no suspension of mobile services

US recognises Pakistan’s efforts to counter terrorism in 2020

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.