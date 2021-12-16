Sports

West Indies tour in balance after more Covid-19 cases

By AFP
West Indies' Oshane Thomas (C) and Akeal Hosein (L) greet Pakistan's players at the end of the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13, 2021. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Five more members of the West Indies cricket squad — including three players — have tested positive for Covid, officials said Thursday, leaving the rest of their Pakistan tour hanging in the balance.

Four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a T20 and limited-over series.

Cricket West Indies officials said they would meet with their Pakistan counterparts later Thursday “once all members of the touring party have been tested again” to determine whether they can continue.

Any cancellation would be a huge blow to Pakistan, which has seen tours by New Zealand and England called off in recent months on security grounds.

Pakistan won the first two T20 matches against West Indies with dead rubber to be due to be played later today.

The three ODIs are scheduled for December 18, 20 and 22.

West Indies officials said the latest positive test results in the squad came from wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all-rounder Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and physician Akshai Mansingh.

Left-arm pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, along with a team official.

AFP

